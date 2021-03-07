VANDALS have wrecked a community-minded initiative which brought Wales’ longest lockdown rock snake to a Gwent town.

The snake, which starts at The Dell in Chepstow and runs right up to the castle, was started by resident Helen Child Villiers last summer, and grew to more than 2,000 rocks after it caught the community’s imagination.

Video: Ollie Barnes

But since then vandals have struck-scattering parts of the snake and stealing some of the colourful painted rocks.

However, undeterred, the group which organised the creation are committed to making it a permanent tribute to community spirit in the pandemic, and are in discussions with council officers about getting it cemented into the ground.

Chepstow lockdown rock snake after multiple rocks were taken. Picture: Ollie Barnes

After more pictures emerged on social media of the scattered snake, Ms Child Villiers says the community is adamant it will remain positive.

“It’s a shame that people feel it’s funny and clever to take the rocks, but we won’t let it get us down,” she said. “I’ve seen so many lovely people trying to find the rocks and put them back.

“What those trying to ruin Snakey don’t know is we have a stash of rocks ready to be put in place when we know a date that it will be made permanent.

“We’re planning a big colourful rock painting party, and we can’t wait.”

The lockdown rock snake was a national craze at the outset of the pandemic, but few are still going, and Ms Child Villiers says she is astonished how long Chepstow's version has become.

Ms Child Villiers, who also organises the town’s Covid-19 relief group in helping vulnerable people during the pandemic, added: “It’s lovely to see that so many people care and have become quite protective of Snakey.

“It’s not just a snake of rocks – we like to think it’s a symbol of how our community came together during a really difficult period.

“I’m still hopeful we can get Snakey all the way to England.”

Sign at the start of Snakey at The Dell. Picture: Oliver Barnes

A Monmouthshire County Council spokeswoman said: “We understand that Chepstow Town Council had agreed to cement the rock snake into place and current locations are being explored to find this well-loved community art project a permanent and appropriate position.

“We are working with the Town Council and landowners to make this a possibility, unfortunately we cannot confirm how long this will take and thank the community for their patience.

“We encourage the public to enjoy the rock snake how it is and to avoid removing any of the pieces.”