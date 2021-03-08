THERE will be closures on some of Gwent's busiest roads this week.

Motorways in Newport and Monmouthshire will be the most affected by the planned closures.

Among those that will be closed for stretches are the M4 and the M48

Overnight closures will hit both roads this week.

These are the closures to plan ahead for:

M4 westbound, junctions 24-28: The westbound carriageway of the M4 will be subject to overnight closures throughout the week around Newport. The road will be closed each evening between junction 24 for Coldra and junction 28 for Tredegar Park. The nightly closures will begin this evening at 8pm. It will reopen at 6am the following the morning. The closures, for roadworks, will continue each night this week until March 13. The eastbound carriageway of the road was closed overnight last week. These roadworks are to prepare the road for the introduction of the new permanent 50mph speed limit on the road from March 15.

M4 eastbound, junctions 23A-24: There will be an overnight closure on the eastbound carriageway of the M4 between junction 23A for Magor and junction 24 for Coldra. The road will close at 8pm on Wednesday and reopen at 6am on Friday, March 12. The closure will allow for roadworks to take place.

M48 eastbound, junctions 4-2: The M48 will be closed overnight on Wednesday. The eastbound carriageway between junction 4 for the M4 and junction 2 for Newhouse will be closed between 8pm on March 10 and 6am on March 11. It will allow for emergency work to be carried out.