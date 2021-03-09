THIRTY-two areas across Gwent had fewer than two coronavirus cases in recent days, as cases continue to fall rapidly in the region – according to data published by Public Health Wales.

In the seven days up to March 3, 32 MSOAs (middle layer super output area split between 2,000 to 6,000 households) recorded fewer than two cases, including eight in Caerphilly, seven in Monmouthshire, six in Newport, six in Torfaen, and five in Blaenau Gwent.

It means 42 per cent of Gwent could have had zero new coronavirus cases for that week.

Overall, over the same seven-day period, every area in Gwent recorded fewer cases than the previous week.

Caerphilly though recorded the second-highest number of cases in Wales with 117 (down from 145 the previous week) at a weekly rolling case rate of 64.6 per 100,000 – significantly more than the national average for Wales which is 44.6.

Newport recorded 74 (down from 117 the previous week) cases at 47.8 per 100,000, Torfaen recorded 39 (down from 74) at 41.5, Monmouthshire recorded 28 (down from 52) at 29.6, and Blaenau Gwent recorded 27 (down from 30) at 38.6.

Caerphilly town centre earlier in the pandemic. Caerphilly borough recorded the second-highest number of cases of any county region in Wales in the week to March 3. Picture: PA.

The region’s progress – like the rest of Wales – is emphasised by the fact the MSOA to record the highest figure in Gwent was Caerphilly East at 14 (up from ten) new cases at a rate of 142.2 – significantly lower than the top numbers we’ve seen in recent weeks.

Cases per area for the health board region in the seven days to March 3 are below.

Caerphilly

Rhymney, Pontlottyn and Abertysswg: six new cases at a rate of 67.6 (down from ten the previous week)

New Tredegar and Darran Valley: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 28 (down from four the previous week)

North Blackwood, Argoed and Markham: six new cases at a rate of 105.8 (down from 14 the previous week)

Aberbargoed and Gilfach: five new cases at a rate of 82.3 (down from ten the previous week)

Bargoed: seven new cases at a rate of 113.4 (down from ten the previous week)

St Cattwg: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 27 (down from eight the previous week)

Pengam and Cefn Fforest: 11 new cases at a rate of 142 (up from eight the previous week)

Blackwood: 11 new cases at a rate of 149.7 (up from six the previous week)

Oakdale and Pentwyn: four new cases at a rate of 41.2 (up from fewer than two the previous week)

Newbridge: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 30 (the same as the previous week)

Hengoed and Maesycwmer: eight new cases at a rate of 98.7 (up from three the previous week)

Ystrad Mynach and Nelson: four new cases at a rate of 38.9 (down from six the previous week)

Pontllanfraith: seven new cases at a rate of 81.4 (the same as the previous week)

Crosskeys North and Abercarn: six new cases at a rate of 82.5 (down from seven the previous week)

Crosskeys South and Ynysddu: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 35 (down from five the previous week)

Bedwas and Trethomas: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 30 (the same as the previous week)

Llanbradach and Penyrheol: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 30 (down from three the previous week)

Aber Valley: three new cases at a rate of 44.1 (down from six the previous week)

Caerphilly East: 14 new cases at a rate of 142.2 (up from ten the previous week)

Caerphilly West: three new cases at a rate of 39.9 (down from four the previous week)

Caerphilly South: six new cases at a rate of 56.1 (up from five the previous week)

Risca West: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 39 (the same as the previous week)

Risca East: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 32 (down from four the previous week)

Machen: four new cases at a rate of 73.1 (down from seven the previous week)

Newport

Marshfield: seven new cases at a rate of 83.7 (down from 11 the previous week)

Rogerstone: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 22 (down from six the previous week)

Bettws: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 25 (down from seven the previous week)

Malpas: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 26 (down from seven the previous week)

Caerleon: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 26 (down from four the previous week)

Langstone and Llanwern: five new cases at a rate of 56.5 (down from seven the previous week)

Pye Corner and Graig: four new cases at a rate of 63.4 (down from five the previous week)

Ridgeway and Glasllwch: three new cases at a rate of 47.2 (down from four the previous week)

Gaer: five new cases at a rate of 86.6 (the same as the previous week)

Duffryn and Maesglas: three new cases at a rate of 36.6 (down from seven the previous week)

Pill and Docks: three new cases at a rate of 33.9 (down from seven the previous week)

Stow Hill: ten new cases at a rate of 152.5 (up from five the previous week)

Shaftsbury and Crindai: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 30 (down from three the previous week)

St Julians and Barnardtown: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 29 (down from three the previous week)

Lliswerry and Uskmouth: three new cases at a rate of 25.9 (down from seven the previous week)

Lawrence Hill: eight new cases at a rate of 138.1 (up from three the previous week)

Victoria and Somerton: five new cases at a rate of 42.2 (down from nine the previous week)

Beechwood: four new cases at a rate of 65.6 (down from six the previous week)

Maindee: three new cases at a rate of 37.6 (down from four the previous week)

Blaenau Gwent

Sirhowy: three new cases at a rate of below 42.4 (up from fewer than two the previous week)

Rassau and Beaufort: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 29 (down from seven the previous week)

Brynmawr: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 37 (the same as the previous week)

Blaina and Nantyglo: five new cases at a rate of 52.7 (up from four the previous week)

Ebbw Vale North and Glyncoed: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 26 (the same as the previous week)

Ebbw Vale South and Cwm: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 24 (down from nine the previous week)

Tredegar and Georgetown: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 24 (the same as the previous week)

Abertillery North and Cwmtillery: eight new cases at a rate of 88.9 (up from fewer than two the previous week)

Abertillery South and Llanilleth: six new cases at a rate of 85.4 (up from three the previous week)

Torfaen

Blaenavon: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 31 (down from seven the previous week)

Abersychan: four new cases at a rate of 54 (up from three the previous week)

Trefethin and Penygarn: three new cases at a rate of 39.3 (down from seven the previous week)

Pontypool: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 22 (down from ten the previous week)

New Inn: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 34 (down from five the previous week)

Griffithstown and Sebastopol: four new cases at a rate of 52.4 (up from fewer than two the previous week)

Pontnewydd and Upper Cwmbran: five new cases at a rate of 65.4 (down from 14 the previous week)

Croesyceilog: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 28 (the same as the previous week)

West Pontnewydd and Thornhill: seven new cases at a rate of 104 (down from eight the previous week)

Fairwater and Greenmeadow: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 31 (down from three the previous week)

Cwmbran: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 27 (down from six the previous week)

Llantarnam and Oakfield: three new cases at a rate of 40.2 (up from fewer than two the previous week)

Hollybush and Henllys: six new cases at a rate of 88.7 (down from seven the previous week)

Monmouthshire