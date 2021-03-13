FOR National Butchers' Week, we looked at some of the highest rated Gwent butchers on Facebook.

Here’s what the top five were:

Wayne Grist Family Butchers, Ebbw Vale

Picture: Wayne Grist Family Butchers Facebook page

Picture: Wayne Grist Family Butchers Facebook page

A family butchers in Ebbw Vale town, run by Wayne Grist, his wife, and two sons.

Facebook rating: 4.9 out of 5, based on the opinion of 366 people.

One customer left a review saying: "This is the best butchers about!"

Find them on Facebook at ‘Wayne Grist Family Butchers.'

Amphlett Butchers, Abertillery

Picture: @amphlettsbutchers Facebook page.

Picture: @amphlettsbutchers Facebook page.

A long established family business based on Church Street.

Facebook rating: 5 out of 5, based on the opinion of 248 people.

One customer said they "will definitely be coming back for more."

Find them on Facebook at @amphlettsbutchers.

Roberts Butcher, Newport

Roberts Butcher on the Gaer, Newport www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

Roberts Butcher on the Gaer, Newport www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

A family run butchers with four generations of experience.

Facebook rating: 5 out of 5, based on the opinion of 125 people.

One customer left a review saying: "By far the best meat we have ever purchased, such good quality and priced so reasonably."

MORE NEWS:

Find them on Facebook at @RobertsButchersNewport.

D Townsend Family Butchers, Pontypool

Picture: @townsendbutchers Facebook page.

Picture: @townsendbutchers Facebook page.

An award-winning butchers providing quality meats and produce in Torfaen.

Facebook rating: 5 out of 5, based on the opinion of 108 people.

One customer said: "Friendly service with amazing produce."

Find them on Facebook at @townsendbutchers.

Noel's Family Butchers, Blackwood

Picture: @noelsmeatsfleur Facebook page.

Picture: @noelsmeatsfleur Facebook page.

An established butchers of over 20 years, providing high quality meat at competitive prices.

Facebook rating: 5 out of 5, based on the opinion of 83 people.

One reviewer said: "I've just had the best piece of rump steak I've ever tasted."

Find them on Facebook at @noelsmeatsfleur.