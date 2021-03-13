FOR National Butchers' Week, we looked at some of the highest rated Gwent butchers on Facebook.
Here’s what the top five were:
Wayne Grist Family Butchers, Ebbw Vale
A family butchers in Ebbw Vale town, run by Wayne Grist, his wife, and two sons.
Facebook rating: 4.9 out of 5, based on the opinion of 366 people.
One customer left a review saying: "This is the best butchers about!"
Find them on Facebook at ‘Wayne Grist Family Butchers.'
Amphlett Butchers, Abertillery
A long established family business based on Church Street.
Facebook rating: 5 out of 5, based on the opinion of 248 people.
One customer said they "will definitely be coming back for more."
Find them on Facebook at @amphlettsbutchers.
Roberts Butcher, Newport
A family run butchers with four generations of experience.
Facebook rating: 5 out of 5, based on the opinion of 125 people.
One customer left a review saying: "By far the best meat we have ever purchased, such good quality and priced so reasonably."
MORE NEWS:
- 'Stay at home' changed to 'stay local' in Wales, hairdressers to reopen Monday
- Man hospitalised following assault in Newport
- Half of Wales' coronavirus hospital admissions this week are in Gwent
Find them on Facebook at @RobertsButchersNewport.
D Townsend Family Butchers, Pontypool
An award-winning butchers providing quality meats and produce in Torfaen.
Facebook rating: 5 out of 5, based on the opinion of 108 people.
One customer said: "Friendly service with amazing produce."
Find them on Facebook at @townsendbutchers.
Noel's Family Butchers, Blackwood
An established butchers of over 20 years, providing high quality meat at competitive prices.
Facebook rating: 5 out of 5, based on the opinion of 83 people.
One reviewer said: "I've just had the best piece of rump steak I've ever tasted."
Find them on Facebook at @noelsmeatsfleur.