WALES international Joe Ledley has signed for Newport County for the remainder of the season.

The midfielder, who will wear the number 34 jersey, will look to boost The Exiles promotion hopes, bringing with him a wealth of experience.

Ledley has racked up more than 500 career appearances, and won 77 caps for Wales.

He played a key part in helping Wales reach their first major tournament in 58 years at Euro 2016 before playing in each game in their remarkable run to the semi-finals.

The midfielder has been a long-time target of manager Michael Flynn, and trained with the squad last January after he was released by Charlton Athletic, before opting to move to the Australian A-League with Newcastle Jets.

“It’s a privilege to be here,” he said. “I was here last January training with the team and the chairman and manager both welcomed me, so to come back and repay them for what they did for me is remarkable.

“It’s been great what the team have done so far and we want to can carry that on now.

“I’ve got a lot of experience and been towards the top end of tables a few times.

“It’s only a short contract but hopefully we can get over the finish line.”

Flynn was pleased to finally get his man, adding that Ledley would play a big part in County’s promotion push.

“It’s great to have Joe on board because he has trained with us previously and was close to joining us last season,” he said.

“I understood why he went to play out in Australia because it was a brilliant opportunity for him, but I’m glad that he’s finally signed for us now.

“I think he will have a big part to play on and off the pitch between now and the end of the season, and his experience will help us get where we want to be.”

After graduating from Cardiff City’s academy, Ledley went on to make more than 250 senior appearances during his time with the Bluebirds, helping them on their way to the 2008 FA Cup final by scoring the winner against Barnsley in the semi-final.

He also reached the 2010 Championship play-off final, where he netted against Blackpool but narrowly missed out on promotion to the top flight.

Ledley then joined Celtic in 2010 and spent three-and-a-half seasons with the Scottish Premiership outfit. He won three Scottish Premiership titles, lifted the Scottish Cup and also featured in the Champions League with The Bhoys.

Following his time at Parkhead, Ledley made the switch to the Premier League with Crystal Palace, where he enjoyed three-and-a-half years in the top flight. He also reached his second FA Cup final in 2016.

Spells in the Championship with Derby County and Charlton Athletic followed for the midfielder before he left The Addicks in January 2020.

The 34-year-old’s last cap for Wales came in a friendly against Mexico in 2018.

If he's deemed ready to be involved this weekend, it will see Ledley return to the city where it all began for him, as County host Leyton Orient at the Cardiff City Stadium.