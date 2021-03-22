SCORES of pupils and staff from a Newport primary school will be moving to a temporary new home next month.

Years Three Four and Five from St Andrew’s Primary School - in Jenkins Street, off Corporation Road - will relocate to the Newport Live Connect Centre - formerly Newport YMCA - on Monday April 19.

Children were unable to return to the key stage two (junior) building at St Andrew's earlier this month when it had be closed because of a significant structural issue.

Since March 12, Year Six children and teachers have been accommodated by Lliswerry High School, while the other 270 pupils have continued receiving online lessons.

It was felt essential that Years Three-Five should be kept together, so considerable work has since been done to find an appropriate building that would provide a safe and secure learning environment.

Newport Live has offered the Connect Centre in Mendalgief Road, subject to final permissions, and work will be undertaken to make the building ready to welcome the school.

This includes upgrading the alarm system to the required standards for so many primary school children. Works are also being carried out in the grounds to make sure they can have a suitable outdoor play area.

Transport will be provided to take the children from St Andrew’s to the Connect Centre, and back again, each day.

"Parents are being kept updated about the arrangements. The council and the school appreciate their patience and understanding in relation to an unprecedented situation that no-one would have wanted," said a city council spokeswoman.

A small number of young people who were using the Connect Centre for alternative education programmes have moved to the Rivermead Centre in Rogerstone, where they will continue to receive learning and teaching.

Investigations into the structural issues in the St Andrew’s junior building and possible solutions are continuing.