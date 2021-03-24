COULD you be the home this ‘gentle’ dog needs?

Scooby is a male staffy cross ridgeback, aged between 11 and 13 (human) years old, being cared for by All Creatures Great and Small in Cwmbran – but he needs a retirement home.

In a statement on All Creatures Great and Small’s Facebook page they wrote: "Scooby is a very gentle dog who is extremely friendly and loves cuddles.

“Scooby has a few lumps and bumps, but they have all been checked by the vet and are all benign. He also has a slight heart murmur, so gentle exercise is as much as he can do.

“Scooby has a few pressure points and bald elbows and therefore really needs a large cwtchy bed that he can fall asleep on and live in pure comfort and bliss!”

Scooby cannot live with a cat and it’s preferable that he is the only dog in his new home.

“Scooby is reportedly not good with other dogs, but he has met two on our site and hasn’t reacted,” added the statement.

“He could potentially live with one, but that dog would have to be very calm and a similar age.

“Due to his assessment, we would prefer him to be the only dog but will not rule out households with the criteria we mentioned above.”

Think you could offer Scooby a home?

The sanctuary is open to an adoption or a fostering basis for Scooby – if applying state whether you are looking to adopt or foster.

For a ‘perfect match’ form e-mail info@allcreatureslife.org