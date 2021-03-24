ITV has partnered with Tinder to find new singles ahead of a new series this summer.

A new series of Love Island will be airing on our television screens later this year and the iconic dating show is currently looking for contestants.

ITV have confirmed the show will be back for its seventh series and they are currently on the look-out for singletons prepared to spend 10 weeks in Casa Amor.

Producers have promised "more texts, fire pit gatherings and challenges" with "lots of twists and turns along the way, with shock recouplings, unexpected splits and dramatic exits" for Love Island 2021.

This year, for the first time ever, hopeful singles can apply through Tinder to try and appear on the new series of Love Island.

The dating app has partnered with the hit ITV show, giving users the opportunity to be added to a so-called ‘priority list’, guaranteeing them the chance to be seen by the casting team.

How do I apply through Tinder?





From March 23, 2021, Tinder users will be able to swipe right to apply for this summer’s series.

Swipe Cards will appear between potential matches on the app. To apply, swipe right on the Swipe Card and your profile will then be submitted to the Tinder team for review and verification.

Once selected by the Tinder team, Love Island hopefuls will be contacted by Tinder.

Applicants will need to confirm details, and once that is complete, the Tinder user will be added to a prioritised list for the Love Island casting team, taking them one step closer to sitting round the firepit.

Tips for getting your profile noticed

Love Island mentions in Tinder bios increased by 30 per cent between the first episode of the programme in January 2020 and the final episode.

Tinder and Love Island have supplied five top tips for getting your profile noticed when applying for the show: