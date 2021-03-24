WITH hopes of garden barbecues being allowed and better weather now on the horizon, Aldi is bringing back its popular pizza oven, which costs just £40.

But with lockdown restrictions in the UK starting to relaxe in the coming months, now is the perfect time to prepare for some outdoor dining.

Many pizza ovens cost somewhere in the region of hundreds - even thousands - of pounds.

But Aldi's bargain £40 version means you can enjoy restaurant quality pizzas without burning a hole in your wallet.

In previous years, Aldi has offered similar pizza ovens which have sold out ultra fast, so you will need to be fast.

How to get one

The oven will be coming to special buy aisles in the supermarket from Thursday, March 25, or you can try to pre-order online, depending on stock availability.

The oven is designed to work with either charcoal or gas barbecues, using the heat from the barbecue to cook the pizza.

It's highly portable, with two carry handles and attachments to help you position it on the barbecue.

It can cook pizzas of up to 12 inches in only 10 minutes using the ceramic stone base which delivers crispy, tasty crusts.

The oven is also easy to clean, with a stainless steel interior, and comes with a three year long guarantee.

Other spring deals

Other special buys coming to Aldi from March 25 include an array of useful garden gadgets and decorations for warmer weather, like outdoor seat pads, lawnmowers, and gardening kit.

If you're after the pizza oven but don't yet have a barbecue, Aldi is also offering barbecues for sale in-store from 25 March.

This will set you back a little more than the pizza oven, however, with the cheapest on offer standing at £99.99.

You can check out some of the other special buys coming up in-store and online by visiting Aldi's special buy page.

