SIX in 10 Brits have admitted to appreciating the little things in life since lockdown first began last March, according to new research.

The sight of a sunny pub garden, the smells of a football ground and being in the middle of a crowd at a festival on a hot day also made the top 50 list.

More than a quarter (28 per cent) said the simple sight of someone smiling at them would no longer be taken for granted.

And one in six (15 per cent) even said a trip to the Toby Carvery is something they’d savour in future.

Two thousand adults were surveyed in the research, commissioned by Specsavers to celebrate the everyday things people will soon be able to experience.

Dr Josie Forte from Specsavers said: “There are some ordinary experiences that you would never have thought you’d miss until something unexpected like the pandemic happened.

“As the sights, smells and sounds of daily life, however mundane, look set to resume this summer, it’ll be interesting to see how this newfound appreciation impacts people and how long it will last – or will many of us revert to taking things for granted again?”

Going on holiday

The study saw being able to go on holiday whenever you fancy top the list with 41 per cent, while seeing people without masks (40 per cent) also ranked highly.

More than one in 10 even cited the sound of a shop assistant shouting ‘next’ at a busy till as something they’ll revel in again soon.

While queuing for a beer at a gig, being crammed in on a train or bus and doing a tea and coffee round at the office will no longer be sneered at.

It also emerged 76 per cent said the pandemic has been harder for those who are tactile and enjoy a hug.

But 41 per cent said they’ve found the third lockdown the most difficult – though one in five (21 per cent) felt they’ve all been as tricky as the other.

Jane Stoneham, Director of Sensory Trust, says: “This research highlights the human need for connection with people and places through sensory experiences. It is interesting to see that second on the list is seeing people without masks and number six is shaking someone’s hand.

“We know that connecting with people and places on a sensory level provides deeper, longer lasting experiences. From the smells and sounds associated with being in the middle of a crowd of people at a festival on a hot day to the shaking of a hand or a hug with a loved one, sensory input such as this gets our neurons firing, laying down new pathways.

“Our senses are closely connected with memory - recalling past ones and laying down new memories. For example, emotions can be triggered by a sounds even before our cognitive processes have recognised what that sound is.”

End of lockdown

Half of Brits have also been thinking about what they plan to do the moment lockdown restrictionsare lifted completely according to the study via OnePoll.

Pre-lockdowns, 83 per cent of adults admitted they took the freedom of their daily life for granted, but those polled estimated it’ll take a further nine months following restrictions being lifted for life to feel ‘normal’ again.

However, 40 per cent think there will be further lockdowns due to the pandemic again in future, while 48 per cent fear they’ll find it hard to readjust to life again.

A third plan to carry forward a slower pace of life, while 33 per cent want to continue more quality family time while 21 per cent will take more moments to stop and reflect moving forward.

The study also found waves crashing on the shore, live music and scissors cutting your hair are the sounds Brits cannot wait to experience again.

Dr Forte added: “There are definitely plenty of everyday moments to look forward to in the coming months.

“And with that in mind, there’s probably never been a better time to ensure you’re in the best position possible to witness it all.

“Getting a sight and hearing test will ensure you can enjoy these moments to the maximum.”

