GWENT councils will receive almost £2 million in funding to tackle potholes, it has been announced.
Housing and local government minister Julie James confirmed that an extra £12 million would be made available to local authorities to fix potholes and improve roads and pavements across Wales.
The additional funding will allow local authorities to continue with planned highways maintenance works, boosting the economy and making active travel safer.
Local authorities will also be better able to respond to the impact of recent weather events, including damage to highways caused by the recent flooding.
The minister said: "We know that during the pandemic with a quieter road network most councils have already made good use of the opportunity to undertake repairs and improvements.
"We are providing this extra funding to reflect the flood damage we have seen to highways across Wales and the ways in which we are using our local environment differently.
"By providing this extra funding, we are enabling local authorities to continue making improvements to roads in Wales, boosting the economy and making roads safer for active travel."
The funding includes £1.8 million set aside for authorities in Gwent.
This is how much each council across Gwent will receive:
- Blaenau Gwent - £229,715
- Caerphilly - £583,462
- Monmouthshire - £376,841
- Newport - £426,473
- Torfaen - £242,392