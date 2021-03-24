WITH the nights getting shorter and the weather improving, spring is well and truly underway.

But this weekend, British summer time begins when the clocks go forward one hour.

Brits will be happy to lose an hour in bed in exchange for brighter nights as they always do on the last weekend of March.

And 2021 is no different, here is everything you need to know about the clocks going forward.

When do clocks go forward?

This year, clock will go forward on Sunday, March 28.

At 1am the clocks will jump forward to 2am meaning you may notice you wake up slightly later on Sunday morning!

Do I need to do anything?

In the majority of cases, the days of manually changing your clocks are long gone.

Any device connected to the internet such as smartphones, televisions, laptops and tablets will change automatically.

However, be careful, alarm clocks, car radios and other devices not connected to the internet will need to be adjusted manually.

To avoid confusion over the time, there is a simple saying to remember when to change your clock forward or back, “spring forward, fall back”.

How long will the lighter nights last?

The lighter nights will stay with us until late October, that is when the clocks will go back by an hour.

On the last Sunday of October - which this year is the 31st - Brits will gain an extra hour in bed in exchange for darker nights when the clocks go back an hour.

Why do the clocks go forwards and backwards?

The idea of moving the clocks backwards and forwards was invented by a New Zealand entomologist named George Vincent Hudson in 1895.

It was first introduced in the UK in 1916 during World War One. This was to save on coal usage during the war and take full advantage of natural light.