PLANS for a new leisure and well-being centre in Newport have been given a £7 million funding boost from the Welsh Government.

The new leisure centre, which will be built on Usk Way, has secured funding from the Welsh Government’s transforming towns scheme.

It will replace facilities at the 36-year-old Newport Centre, which will itself be demolished and replaced with a new £90 million college campus for Coleg Gwent.

The deputy minister for housing and local government, Hannah Blythyn, said: “This is an exciting project which will create a fantastic new leisure facility for Newport.

“It’s part of our £110 million transforming towns programme, which is focused on redeveloping and improving our towns and cities, and I look forward to seeing this development progress in Newport.”

A concept image of the leisure centre. Picture: Newport council/LA Architects

The leader of Newport City Council, Cllr Jane Mudd, said: “This is fantastic news and I would like to thank Welsh Government for the funding and for recognising the importance of a new leisure centre to Newport and its residents.

“Together the centre and the campus represent a public sector led, multi-million investment in the city centre. As well improving the lives of people in the city, the developments will have wider regeneration and economic benefits.”

The planned new leisure centre will have improved facilities including an up-to-date swimming pool, fitness suite, health and fitness areas and a café.

Final proposals and designs are currently being worked on and a full planning application for the development is expected later in the year.

Alongside the Welsh Government funding, the £19.7 million cost of the project will be met by the council and savings from the subsidy paid to Newport Live.