THE WELSH air ambulance was called to an incident in Pontnewydd on Tuesday afternoon.
An air ambulance was called out to support two ambulances and a rapid response vehicle from the Welsh Ambulance Service.
Following the incident, and after treatment at the scene, two people were taken to the Grange University Hospital.
A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called on Tuesday, March 23 at approximately 1.38pm to reports of two people needing urgent medical attention in Pontnewydd, Cwmbran.
“We responded with one rapid response vehicle, two emergency ambulances and our crews were supported by the Wales Air Ambulance.
“Two patients were transported by road ambulance to the Grange University Hospital, Cwmbran.”
A Wales Air Ambulance spokeswoman said: “The Wales Air Ambulance Charity attended a medical emergency in the Cwmbran area yesterday (23/03/21).
"We were mobile at 2.52pm and arrived on scene at 2.55pm.
"Following administration of critical care treatments, our medics escorted the patient in a road ambulance to the Grange University Hospital.
"Our involvement concluded at 4.37pm."