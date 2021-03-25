PEOPLE in Liswerry can now have their say on a £10 million flood defence scheme along the River Usk, after Natural Resources Wales (NRW) announced the launch of a second consultation period.

The proposals include a new flood gate at Corporation Road, along with a new stretch of highway to improve access where the gate needs to close.

An artist's impression of how the new defences at Stephenson Street will look. Picture: Natural Resources Wales/Arup

NRW say the proposals would reduce flood risk to more than 2,000 properties and involve bolstering parts of the existing 1,350 metre flood bund along the eastern riverbank.

NRW, working with consultants Arup, hope to submit a formal planning application in the summer.

MORE NEWS:

The operations manager for NRW, Tim England said: “Within just the first few weeks of the New Year, Storm Christoph brought yet more flooding and devastation to many communities in Wales.

“We are advised that with climate change these events are likely to become more frequent. Our assessment of risk, supported by our flood modelling, places Liswerry at high risk for the future.

How the defences at Stephenson Street will look. Picture: Natural Resources Wales/Arup

“During our consultation last September, we heard from many residents and businesses in the affected area, and we’ve had some very valuable and constructive conversations that have helped to shape the plans we have put forward today.”

The proposals would also see imporvements to the nearby Wales coast path.

This includes a new footpath within Coronation Park linking up with the Wales Coast Path to create a circular walking route with new viewing platforms across the River Usk.

The consultation for the flood defences will close on April 21.