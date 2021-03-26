PARENTS of children attending a Monmouthshire nursery have planted a special tree to mark the anniversary of the first coronavirus lockdown.

Puddle Ducks nursery in Raglan has provided a safe and continuous environment for their little students throughout the last 12 months.

One mum who helped with the fundraiser, Paola Beach, wanted to raise money and plant some trees to commemorate a year in lockdown and thank the staff for all the work they've done throughout.

A red oak tree was chosen as the nursery colour is red, and inspired by the saying: 'Great oaks from little acorns grown.' It will be placed at the front of the property in the centre of the car park.

A red oak tree was planted on Tuesday, March 23, to mark the one year anniversary of Britain going into lockdown, as well as five blossom trees at Puddle Ducks Nursery.

"It was quite momentous and a lovely way to commemorate all that has gone on," said Ms Beach.

"The crowdfunding page raised £770 which is incredible and in part thanks to (The Argus') article.

"It was such a pleasure to give the owners and staff the trees along with a plaque which reads: This Red Oak (Quercus Rubra) was given to Puddle Ducks in March 2021 with thanks from the children’s parents for their exceptional care during the coronavirus pandemic."

The JustGiving page, which closed today, has raised £730 at time of writing. Visit justgiving.com/crowdfunding/trees-for-puddleducks