BURTON’S Biscuit Co. is creating more than 40 new jobs at its Llantarnam bakery, one of the area’s biggest food production sites.
The major recruitment drive, which takes the size of the bakery’s workforce to nearly 750, will enable the site to meet record levels of demand for some of the UK’s best-loved biscuit brands including Maryland Cookies, Wagon Wheels and Jammie Dodgers.
Positions to be filled include production and processing operatives, supervisory roles, along with vacancies for engineers and electricians.
Managing director Simon Browne said: “The Llantarnam bakery is proud to be one of the local area’s largest employers and has played a key role in Burton’s growth and success in recent years.
"We’re pleased that at a difficult time, when some are losing their jobs, we are able to offer 40 people the opportunity to join a successful, award-winning team, giving them the opportunity to contribute to the bakery’s continued success.
The Llantarnam bakery is Burton’s biggest production site and last year produced more than ten million cases of cases of biscuits, the equivalent of approximately 200 million packets.
Full support and training will be provided to all new starters and anyone interested in joining the Llantarnam bakery, or finding out more information, should visit burtonsbiscuits.com/life-at-burtons/current-vacancies