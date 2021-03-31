A POSTER campaign has been launched by Monmouthshire County Council and Gwent Police to highlight measures introduced to promote positive messages about taking litter home, driving considerately, and keeping noise levels down at a popular trading estate in Chepstow.
To prevent littering, anti-social driving and behaviour, the owners of Larkfield Trade Park, Chepstow, have been working in partnership with the council and police to engage with local residents.
This has included running a competition with St Mary’s School in Chepstow to design posters with positive messages, which will be displayed on the site. Key messages include taking litter home, keeping noise to a minimum and being kind to neighbours.
Paul Matthews, chief executive for Monmouthshire County Council said: “Working together with Gwent Police and Larkfield Trade Park, we are hoping that this campaign will make people more aware that any anti-social behaviour has an impact on neighbourhoods.
The posters are a key part of this positive message.
"The children have produced imaginative and creative work and all their efforts are greatly appreciated.”
A spokesperson from Gwent Police said: “We’re pleased to see the community coming together to help us with this.
"The posters designed by the schoolchildren are fantastic, and will help raise awareness and drive the messages home. ”
Julian Bladen of Bladen Commercial Property Consultants, who manages Larkfield Trade Park, said: “The effort put into the posters by the children of St Mary’s School is commended and it was a difficult decision to choose a winner. "It is great to see the children’s awareness of litter and noise, to respect the neighbouring property owners.”
The winning entries have now been selected and the children have received celebratory Easter eggs donated by Julian Bladen, manager of Larkfield Trade Park, as a thank you for their hard work.