THERE will be no coronavirus figures published by Public Health Wales (PHW) today.
The organisation has published figures showing the latest number of confirmed cases of coronavirus and people who have died, as well as the number of tests which have been carried out, with the disease on a daily basis since the start of the pandemic last March.
However, over the Easter weekend, the dashboard will not be updated today - Good Friday - and on Easter Sunday. To account for this, the updates reported on Monday, April 5 and Tuesday, April 6, will include 48 hours of data.
The latest figures that were published show the rolling weekly case rate for coronavirus in Gwent - to March 27, the latest available - has fallen to 28.1 per 100,000 people, the lowest since last autumn.
A further 24 cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Gwent yesterday, among 188 across Wales
The vaccination programme continues, and in Wales by the end of Wednesday, March 31, 1,443,885 people had a first dose of coronavirus vaccine, a daily increase of just over 16,600.
More than 11,600 people had their second dose, taking the total in Wales to 449,538.
