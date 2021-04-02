AFTER calling on the Welsh Government for a roadmap out of pandemic misery similar to the kind published in England, ministers have set out a number of important dates people can look forward to in Wales.

While all dates are subject to case rates continuing to follow a declining trajectory, first minister Mark Drakeford has unveiled a step-by-step approach to how measures could be lifted over the coming months.

From April 12:

schools can fully re-open to all pupils while all post-16 learners will return to further education and training centres and university campuses will be able to open for blended face-to-face and online learning

all remaining non-essential shops can re-open

close contact services can open again, including mobile services

driving lessons can resume

travel into and out of Wales from the UK is permitted but travel to any other country requires a reasonable excuse, such as work

outdoor canvassing for elections can begin

From April 26:

hospitality can resume outdoor service, but indoor hospitality will remain restricted

outdoor attractions would be allowed to re-open

From May 3:

organised outdoor activities for up to 30 people can take place

weddings receptions can take place outdoors but will be limited to 30

From May 10:

gyms and leisure centres can re-open, but exercise classes cannot resume

extended households will allow two households to meet and have contact indoors

From May 17:

children’s indoor activities would be able to resume

community centres could re-open

organised indoor activities for adults, including exercise classes, would be allowed to resume but would be limited to 15 people

Holding his press conference on Thursday, the first minister said recent easing has been possible "due to the hard work of people across Wales".

"If I am doing my job after the election, children's indoor activity, indoor community centres and indoor activities for adults could resume," he said.

Beyond that, he said that the picture for hospitality was further off being decided with any certainty.

It will be looked at approaching the summer according to the first minister.

"The indicative dates are there to help businesses continue to plan," he said, thanking them for their patience.

"I have tried to be as definite as I can during this Senedd term," he said.

"That casts us six weeks forward, I've given indicative dates to the end of May.

"I don't think it's sensible to cast further forward than that.

"As the dates move on we will do as we have done now.

"We will continue to look at the basket of indicators we have used."