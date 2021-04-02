A LEBANESE restaurant in Newport has announced its closure due to the strain of the coronavirus pandemic.

Staff at Falafilo Island on High Street in the city centre announced the closure of the business on its social media platforms of Friday.

Management said they are unable to continue due to pressures from the past 12 months.

Oskar Ali and Maijan Hussain have opened a new restaurant

The statement reads: “It has been very nice to serve all of our lovely customers and we made great memories in building Falafilo Island, but now it is time to say goodbye.

“We wish all the best for our team who used to work very hard.

“But this does not mean the end of our dream Falafilo Island – we will be in touch soon for our future plans.”

The restaurant shared memories of times gone by.

Oskar Ali, owner of the restaurant, has previously shared his harrowing story with us of fleeing Syria after the country plunged into turmoil in 2011.

Reacting, a number of customers and residents shared their best wishes and their disappointment over the news.

Paul Murphy, of community group Pride in Pill MBE, said: "So sorry to hear about this and thanks for all your support for the last couple of years and helping the homeless people with free food."

Rich Jones wrote: “Very sad to hear. Everyone working with you were first class at what they did and the food was the best in town. Hope you can eventually open up again somewhere.”