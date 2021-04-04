VOLUNTEERS at Blaenavon Heritage Railway have been reflecting on a tough past year, but have said they are planning to re-open on Saturday May 1.

In 2019 the railway took in £119,237 through ticket sales - but provisional figures suggest that the amount last year was closer to £20,000, not including the vital income lost through the sales of refreshments, experiences and souvenirs and smaller donations; income essential for the maintenance, restoration and improvement of the railway.

Company secretary Jamie Warner says the pandemic hit the volunteer-run initiative hard, but says he is proud that they’ve come out the other side.

“After a highly successful 2019, the pandemic and national lockdown hit as our volunteers were preparing to reopen for 2020,” he said.

“Having lost most of the spring and summer season, we reopened to limited numbers on weekends in late August and September.

“We typically take in around two-thirds of our annual visitor income at Hallowe’en and Christmas, but the October firebreak caused the cancellation of our Ghost Train Event. And although we experienced unprecedented interest in December’s Steam Santa Specials, a need to limit passenger numbers and then cancel the last weekend due to new restrictions saw income drop.”

Mr Warner thanked the public, whose donations he says have helped to keep the railway going.

“Over the last 12 months we’ve received £24,000 in Non-Domestic grants from the Welsh Government, which have been mostly used to cover some of the many overhead costs that we need to meet regardless of whether we’re running trains.

“A very generous response from the public saw us raise nearly £4,000 for our Covid-19 appeal, allowing us to overhaul a compartment carriage to welcome passengers back in a socially-distanced way.

“We’ve focused our spending on only essential maintenance and restoration. Our volunteers have understood the situation, and stepped up to every challenge thrown at them.

“They look forward to returning to wider general restoration and improvement works when visitor income returns and warmly welcome those with an interest in joining them.”

On plans for the future, Mr Warner added: “When the railway reopens, we’ll initially continue operating to the social distancing and cleaning arrangements introduced last year.

“All passengers will need to pre-book tickets in advance, with each individual household occupying their own private compartment.

“To provide a more affordable option for smaller groups, we are also exploring the option of socially distanced seating in our 'open' carriages.

“To reduce the risk of transmission, we will clean all frequent touch surfaces between every service, have one way systems in place, and ventilate carriages between trains.

“Our tearoom will be open for takeaway service, with the station gift shop welcoming visitors in controlled numbers.

“We initially plan to operate a simple service between our base at Furnace Sidings in Garn-yr-Erw and the Whistle Inn and Blaenavon High Level.

“Initially all tickets will be valid for one round trip to help us manage visitor numbers to maintain social distancing.

“As restrictions ease further we will then look to operate an enhanced service (including to Big Pit Halt) and explore options to run special events.

“We hope that our ever-popular Halloween Ghost Trains and Steam Santa Specials will go-ahead as planned.”

To find out more about the heritage railway visit https://www.bhrailway.co.uk