A MAN has been arrested after a bomb disposal team was called to Blaenavon on Wednesday evening.
Police executed a search warrant on a property on Trem-y-Mynydd, and arrested a 54-year-old man on suspicion of offences under the Explosives Act.
The army's Explosive Ordinance Disposal unit was called in as a precaution, Gwent Police said.
A police spokesman said: “Officers carried out a search warrant on an address in Trem-y-Mynydd, Blaenavon, at around 5.50pm on Wednesday, April 7.
“A 54-year-old man from the Blaenavon area was arrested on suspicion of offences under the Explosives Act.
“He remains in police custody and is assisting officers with enquiries.
“Specialist trained personnel from the army’s Explosive Ordinance Disposal unit (EOD) have attended as a precaution.
“There is no ongoing risk posed to members of the community, and this is not thought to be linked to terrorism.”
One resident reported "quite a few police vehicles" in the town, while officers were going door-to-door moving residents as a precaution at around 9pm.
The road leading to the flats was cordoned off by police.
Officers remain at the scene.
