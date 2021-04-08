A MAN has been arrested after a bomb disposal team was called to Blaenavon on Wednesday evening.

Police executed a search warrant on a property on Trem-y-Mynydd, and arrested a 54-year-old man on suspicion of offences under the Explosives Act. 

The army's Explosive Ordinance Disposal unit was called in as a precaution, Gwent Police said. 

A police spokesman said: “Officers carried out a search warrant on an address in Trem-y-Mynydd, Blaenavon, at around 5.50pm on Wednesday, April 7.

“A 54-year-old man from the Blaenavon area was arrested on suspicion of offences under the Explosives Act.

“He remains in police custody and is assisting officers with enquiries.

South Wales Argus: The area around Trem-y-Mynydd in Blaenavon.The area around Trem-y-Mynydd in Blaenavon.

“Specialist trained personnel from the army’s Explosive Ordinance Disposal unit (EOD) have attended as a precaution.

“There is no ongoing risk posed to members of the community, and this is not thought to be linked to terrorism.”

One resident reported "quite a few police vehicles" in the town, while officers were going door-to-door moving residents as a precaution at around 9pm. 

The road leading to the flats was cordoned off by police.

Officers remain at the scene.