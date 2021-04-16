A MAN was remanded in custody after he pleaded guilty to two burglaries and two attempted burglaries.
Rhys Abdi, 36, of Caerau Road, Newport, was told to expect a prison term by Judge Daniel Williams when he is sentenced next month.
The defendant admitted committing the offences in the city’s Albert Avenue and Raglan Court between February 8 and 9.
Abdi appeared at Cardiff Crown Court via video link from prison.
MORE NEWS: Child rapist attacked 15-year-old schoolgirl on visit to South Wales
He is due to be sentenced on May 14.