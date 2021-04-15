A FORMER professional footballer has been jailed for dealing cocaine after he was caught with two other drug traffickers.

Retired Newport County AFC and Cwmbran Town player Lee Brown, 44, was locked up along with Joshua Jones, 31, and Ricky Marnoch, 30.

Nuhu Gobir, prosecuting, said the trio were involved in dealing drugs in the Blackwood area and were arrested by police at the start of 2021.

He told Cardiff Crown Court how Jones and Marnoch were involved in a “joint enterprise”.

MORE NEWS

Brown was linked to Jones after the latter was arrested at his flat when officers carried out simultaneous raids on January 15.

Lee Brown

Brown, of Fleur de Lys Avenue, Pontllanfraith, was jailed for two years and six months after he pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

Jones, of Clos Coed Bach, Blackwood, was sent to prison for four years and four months after pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of the class A drug.

He also admitted possessing cocaine and cannabis with intent to supply.

Joshua Jones

Marnoch, of St Mary’s Road, Pontllanfraith, was jailed for three years and eight months after he pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

He also admitted possessing cocaine with intent to supply.

Hilary Roberts, representing Brown, said: “The defendant was a professional footballer and was a fit and active man.

“The curtailment of his sporting career was something he found difficult to cope with.

Ricky Marnoch

“He didn’t have much to fall back on. This led him on to drink and then on to drugs.

“It was a relatively low level of supply.”

Mr Roberts added: “He doesn’t want to make excuses. He is thoroughly ashamed of himself.

“It is an episode in his life which is out of character.”

The court heard Brown has suffered with a depressive illness and had no previous convictions.

Gareth Williams, mitigating for Jones, said there was a “different side” to his client.

He added: “He is capable of kindness. He has let himself down here.”

Scott Bowen, for Marnoch, said: “The defendant is not a sophisticated supplier.

“He was addicted to cocaine and there were no trappings of wealth.”

The defendants were sentenced by Judge Michael Fitton QC who ordered the forfeiture and destruction of all the drugs seized.

The three will all have to pay a £190 victim surcharge following their release from custody.

There will be no Proceeds of Crime Act proceedings.