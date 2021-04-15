A CRIMINAL with a long list of previous convictions is facing a lengthy prison sentence after he admitted carrying out a burglary.
Michael Tomczyk, 43, of High Street, Griffithstown, Pontypool, pleaded guilty to committing the raid in the Pontrhydyrun area of Cwmbran.
The offence took place on August 28, 2020.
Cardiff Crown Court heard Tomczyk has an “unenviable record” with convictions for supplying heroin and burglary.
Judge David Wynn Morgan adjourned sentence for the preparation of a report but said that would only go towards determining the length of his jail sentence.
The case was put back to May 13.
The defendant was represented by David Pinnell and the prosecution by Jenny Yeo.
Tomczyk was remanded in custody.
