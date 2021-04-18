TO CELEBRATE spring, we asked our camera club members to share pictures of trees with us this week. This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook. More than 4,300 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?
Lasgarn Woods. Picture: Gareth Mayers
A tree full of blossom at Fishpond Park, Pontypool. Picture: Alan Phillips
MORE NEWS:
- Do you recognise these riders or bikes in Caerphilly?
- Family of Blaenavon man who took his own life in public plea
- Abergavenny ice cream man named in the top three in the UK
A dead tree. Picture: Laura Packer
A tree near Keeper's Pond. Picture: David James
Usk Castle. Picture: Ian Agland
A magnificent tree in Chepstow. Picture: Rhiannon Ferguson
The shape of things to come. Picture: Julie Morgan
A chopped down tree at Queen's Hill, Newport. Picture: David Barnes
Wentwood Forest. Picture: Rob Bowen
Enjoying the view at Rogiet windmill. Picture: Francesca Bowen