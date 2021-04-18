THREE of the Gwent authorities have recorded among the lowest case rates in Wales.

Monmouthshire and Torfaen have the lowest rolling seven-day case rates in Wales - up to April 12 - with figures of 1.1 per 100,000 and 3.2 per 100,000 respectively.

And Caerphilly's case rate - which stands at 7.7 - is the fourth lowest in Wales.

After recording no new cases over this weekend, Blaenau Gwent's case rate has fallen to 10 per 100,000 people, the seventh lowest in Wales.

However, Newport's case rate has risen from 25.2 in Friday's figures to 29.1 in the latest release. Only Gwynedd (30.5) and Swansea (30.4)

The Wales-wide case rate stands at 17.9 per 100,000 people.

Across the weekend, 19 new cases were recorded across Gwent, according to Public Health Wales.

In Torfaen, eight new cases were reported from 120 tests.

Newport saw five new cases recorded, while Caerphilly recorded four new cases, and there was two recorded in Monmouthshire.

Across Wales, 94 new coronavirus cases have been recorded over the weekend.

Three deaths have been recorded across Wales, including one in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board region - the first death in the area since the Easter weekend. The Gwent death toll now stands at 959.

The latest release covers both Saturday and Sunday after Public Health Wales stopped reporting cases on Saturdays.

These 94 new cases came from 5,086 tests, returning a positivity rate of 1.8 per cent.

In total, 1,685,298 people in Wales have received their first vaccination dose, 601,458 of these having also received their second dose.

This means 28,270 people received their first dose since Friday's update, while 26,868 second doses were administered.

Here are where the new cases have been recorded:

Cardiff: 25

Swansea: 11

Gwynedd: 8

Torfaen: 8

Neath Port Talbot: 6

Newport: 5

Rhondda Cynon Taf: 5

Caerphilly: 4

Flintshire: 4

Powys: 3

Bridgend: 2

Carmarthenshire: 2

Monmouthshire: 2

Wrexham: 2

Anglesey: 1

Conwy: 1

Merthyr Tydfil:1

Pembrokeshire: 1

Vale of Glamorgan: 1

Blaenau Gwent: 0

Ceredigion: 0

Denbighshire: 0

Unknown location: 2