IT WAS another day in paradise for Wally the Tenby walrus, who was been having a flipping great time in the sunshine yesterday morning, Saturday April 17.
Photographer Gareth Davies has been a keen Wally-watcher since the entertaining creature first swam into Carmarthen Bay last month.
He has previously pictured the Arctic visitor snoozing and stretching on the RNLI slipway, but said he has never seen such an animated display as wonderful Wally put on this morning.
"He was really enjoying himself swimming through the swell on the high tide near the slipway and then diving down for up to ten minutes at a time to feed," said Gareth, who was photographing from Castle Hill.
"There were crowds out on the hill looking at him, and boats going back and forth from the harbour, but Wally was oblivious to it all.
"He's looking very good indeed - he's clearly feeding and resting well and has put on a lot of weight in the last couple of weeks.
"Everyone would like to think that eventually he will find his way home, but in the meantime he seems to be living his best life in Tenby."
Although Wally's whiskers were free of sea creatures this morning, he has previously been snapped with a shell on his snout.
And everyone has been loving our picture yesterday by Welsh Marine Life Rescue volunteer Amy Compton where he sported a starfish as his latest fashion accessory.