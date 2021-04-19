BLAENAVON ward councillor Alan Jones has stepped down from his position on the council.

Cllr Jones, who has served on Torfaen council for nine years, is leaving his position due to health reasons.

He said an increasing workload, together with growing commitments with Blaenavon Town Council, has led to him resigning his Torfaen seat on his doctor’s advice.

Cllr Jones, who is mayor of Blaenavon, will continue in his role as a town councillor.

READ MORE:

“I’m very sad to resign from Torfaen," he said. "However, the work involved in carrying out duties for both county borough council and town council – and as mayor - has become too much to cope with.

“When I joined the town council in 2009, it was a completely different organisation to the one we have today, with far less going on in terms of community projects and service delivery.

“We’ve won five National Innovative Practice awards from One Voice Wales during the past three years, and been asked to make presentations on our initiatives to other community councils across Wales as an exemplar local authority.

“I was persuaded to stand for Torfaen after my retirement by my dear old friend, Neil Lewis, himself a former councillor who served with distinction for many years. That I have represented the town successfully for the past nine years is a tribute to both Neil and my love for Blaenavon – and I hope I’ve done him proud.

“I will now focus 100 per cent on the Town Council and my final month as current mayor.

“All my energies will be poured into helping the council continue to achieve its ambitions and I look forward to the challenge of the final year of this term and, hopefully, beyond.”

Cllr Alan Jones will continue in his role as Mayor of Blaenavon. Picture: Blaenavon Town Council.

Cllr Jones thanked Torfaen council leader Cllr Anthony Hunt for his support during both terms, town council chief officer Kevin Warren and his fellow councillors for their hard work, particularly during the pandemic.

Cllr Hunt said: “Ever since he was elected, Alan has thrown himself into the role of councillor and given his all for Blaenavon residents.

“I recognise how all-consuming the role of councillor can be, so whilst I will miss Alan and his immense input, I understand his decision.

“It has been a pleasure to work with Alan, both in Blaenavon, as World Heritage Champion, on cabinet as a strong voice for local businesses and as Armed Forces Covenant Champion.

“In that latter role, Alan has been instrumental in our work to help the Armed Forces Community and Veterans – work that led to Torfaen being awarded the Gold Award in the Forces’ Employer Recognition Scheme in recognition of the progress we’ve made.”