A GROUP of dinosaurs who have been spreading smiles throughout Newport during lockdown have had to call time on their shenanigans after being targeted by gangs of youths.

Dino Saw have become celebrities of sorts in Newport over the past few months, with residents scanning social media to see where their next adventure would be.

Videos of the group even made the national news.

The dinosaurs are Stomp, Dash, Spike, Ella, Mini Rex and Terry Dactual.

"Although silly humans call us big scary human eaters, that is false," the group state on their social media.

Stomp and Mini Rex of Newport's Dino Saw

However, the fun has been curtailed after lead dinosaur Stomp made the decision to stop after the dinosaurs were set upon.

Groups of youths have attacked the dinosaurs and as a result the roar-some group have called a halt to their adventures for their own safety.

MORE NEWS:

"Yesterday was very sad, not just for ourselves but for everyone who has enjoyed what we have been doing throughout lockdown," he said.

"To be honest we expected to be set upon far sooner.

"Yesterday wasn't really a surprise as the streets across the entire UK are becoming very intimidating for those just trying to get on with life after a hard year."

He said that lots of people wrongly assume the Dino Saws are all adults. "We have a teenage boy and girl and, occasionally, we have a nine-year-old girl, who have all been instrumental," said Stomp.

Dino Saw may yet embark on random outings into the city, but have stated that they will no longer be on housing estates.

"We will continue to make children and adults smile when we can," said Stomp.

"The residents of St Julians and Newport have been so supportive and it's been very humbling to see so many smiles, messages, car hoots and applause as we've roamed the neighbourhoods.

"It's just a shame a few individuals have to spoil a good thing."