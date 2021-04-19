HERE are more babies recently born in Gwent.

Every Monday on our New Arrivals page we give them a big welcome to the world.

If you’ve recently had a baby and would like to share your news with us go to www.southwalesargus.co.uk/new-baby/ and fill in our easy-to-use Q&A.

Scarlet Rose Iles was born on March 8, 2021, at The Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lbs. She is the first child of Rachael and Jonathan Iles, of Risca.

Welcome to Jack Thomas John Price, who was born on February 18, 2021, at The Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 5lb 15oz. Jack, who was born two weeks early, is the first child of Jack Price and Chelsey Jones, of Newport.

MORE NEWS:

Hello to Mya-Rose Sims, who was born on March 27, 2021, at The Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 3oz. Mum and dad are Abby Donovan and Dale Sims, of Newport, and her sibling is Dayton (five).

Archie Joshua Bates arrived on July 31, 2020, at the Royal Gwent Hospital, Newport, weighing 7lb. His parents are Nicola and Bradley Bates, of Caldicot, and his big sister is Imogen (10).

Freddie Steven Richards was born on March 18, 2021, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 15oz. Mum and dad are Caitlyn Hayward-Mann and Deakon Richards, of Cwmbran, and his big sisters are Lylie and Esme Richards.

Archie James Combstock was born two weeks early on February 9, 2021, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran weighing 7lb 8oz. His parents are Tara and Steven Combstock, of Newport, and his big brother is Noah (two).