AN ENTIRE year group at a Newport high school must stay at home following a confirmed positive coronavirus cases among students.

A pupil in year 11 at Llanwern High School reported a positive lateral flow test, the school revealed today.

The parent of the pupil in question is in the process of arranging an official PCR follow up test.

The pupil was in school on Friday, April 16, which means, in line with guidance from Welsh Government and Newport City Council, all children in that year group cannot be in school until the pupil who tested positive with a lateral flow test receives a negative PCR test result.

In a letter sent home to parents, headteacher Mrs T Jarvis said: "Ordinarily, up until this point, all Year 11 pupils would need to remain at home as a precautionary measure in order to reduce the possible spread of the virus to family, friends and the wider community.

"I am, however, liaising with Newport City Council to see if I can move forward with a track and trace approach (as outlined in previous correspondence) that is, checking which pupils were in close contact with the positive case on Friday so that only those pupils need to self-isolate. "Further communication will be issued by the end of the day tomorrow in order to keep you fully updated."

Should the pupil in question receives a negative result from the official PCR test parents are advised to await further instructions from the school.

"If, however, the test is positive, we will contact you with return date(s) for pupils," continued Mrs Jarvis.

In the meantime remote learning will be provided to all Year 11 learners.

If your child displays any Covid-19 symptoms, parents/carers should request a test via gov.wales/apply-coronavirus-covid-10-test and notify the school. Anyone wishing to apply for a test can also call the free number 119 between 7am and 11pm.

A focus clean is taking place and all other year groups will continue to attend school as planned.