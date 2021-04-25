THIS picture from our archives is from the Newport Carnival parade in 1987.
Newport CND organisers Roger Ayres and Val Penn were told to remove their float from Newport docks property after they were banned from the parade by the organisers, Newport Sportsmans Committee.
The peace campaigners had 'gatecrashed' the carnival on July 4 but they were escorted away by police after only minutes.
MORE NEWS:
- Ebbw Vale woman stole from employer despite 'second chance'
- Usk mum-of-two with incurable cancer on importance of checks
- Pontypool pub for auction - ghosts and coffins included
The story in the Argus about the incident read:
"As the procession moved off from Alexandra Dock the "Make Love Not War" float by Newport CND was pulled out of the parade. But after hasty discussions the anti-nuclear demonstrators were allowed to tag along at the end in an eleventh-hour compromise."
The organising committee had unanimously rejected the entry as being too political.