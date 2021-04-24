We've been asking our readers what they like about living in Newport and Gwent.

Today we meet Jim Drewett, 54, who is a hospital porter and lives in Malpas.

Jim Drewett, with his wife Paula and little Lilly

How long have you lived in Newport?

Most of my life except 10 years in Risca and Cwmcarn.

What do you like most about living in Newport?

I love Newport County and I love the walks on the canal with my dog.

Favourite place for a takeaway and why?

Any fish and chips

Dragons or County?

County.

Newport County v Manchester City, FA Cup Fifth Round in February 2019. Jamille Matt of Newport County competes for the ball with Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson.

Best memory of your time living here?

Following the County even in the bad times.

Favourite Newport pub?

The Windsor Castle in the city centre.

What one thing that has gone do you miss the most and why?

The Windsor Castle - love my karaoke and I miss the regulars.

Favourite building in the city?

I love the look of the market

Favourite place to grab a coffee?

Don't really do coffee, I'm a tea man.

Where would you go for a special meal and why?

I love a curry with the wife as a treat. My favourite is Vanilla Spice - lovely curry.

Vanilla Spice in Lyne Road, Newport.

Best place for a walk?

We've got a lovely canal system in Newport. There are some great walks and you see some lovely wildlife.

South Wales Argus Camera Club member Tony Davies shared this picture of a canal scene near Newport.

If you had a magic wand what one wish would you grant Newport?

As a massive County fan it would have to be our own ground. Can I sneak in a cheeky second one? I wish more people would litter pick. I go out at least once a fortnight in the Malpas area and the amount of litter is shocking and it does make you feel good picking it up.

Three places anyone visiting the city should make the effort to go?

Canal - great walks. A County match because it's the County! And I also like walking on the river side. That's a nice walk

Choose one thing Newport should be really proud about?

Its football team. Come on the County!

Three words which sum up Newport for you

County, the people, the walks