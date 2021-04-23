NEWPORT Bus yesterday put out a plea on social media one of their routes was affected due to 'inconsiderate parking.'

A car parked too closely to a narrow bend in a residential area meant that the 19E Malpas route could 'not serve two bus stops' on Edison Ridge.

South Wales Argus: Picture: Newport Bus

Picture: Newport Bus

Picture: Newport Bus

Picture: Newport Bus

Two bus users, with mobility issues, then had to walk 400 years from the next closest stop.

Newport Bus captioned the pictures with: 'Here are the effects of inconsiderate parking.'

They added: “Just because there are no yellow lines doesn't mean it's safe!”