GWENT Police are appealing for information to help find a 45-year-old man from Caerphilly, who has been reported missing.
Jonathan Passmore has been reported as missing. He was last seen yesterday morning (April 22) at his home address.
MORE NEWS:
- Ebbw Vale woman stole from employer despite 'second chance'
- Usk mum-of-two with incurable cancer on importance of checks
- Pontypool pub for auction - ghosts and coffins included
Jonathan is described as being white, approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall and of slight build.
He is last known to be wearing a black and camouflage jacket and dark coloured trousers.
Anyone with information relating to Mr Passmore's whereabouts is asked to call Gwent Police on 101 quoting log 68 23/04/21.