GWENT Police are appealing for information to help find a 45-year-old man from Caerphilly, who has been reported missing.

Jonathan Passmore has been reported as missing. He was last seen yesterday morning (April 22) at his home address.

Jonathan is described as being white, approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall and of slight build.

He is last known to be wearing a black and camouflage jacket and dark coloured trousers.

Anyone with information relating to Mr Passmore's whereabouts is asked to call Gwent Police on 101 quoting log 68 23/04/21.