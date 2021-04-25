DRIVERS across the UK are being warned of a change to their car insurance starting from the end of April.

The move could make your cover invalid if you don’t know about the new change.

Measures put in place to protect drivers amid the coronavirus pandemic will end on April 30, GoCompare has warned.

The news comes as the Association of British Insurers (ABI) made similar warnings.

At the height of the pandemic when the country was first hit by the first wave of Covid-19 infections in the spring of 2020, temporary measures were introduced to protect drivers.

MORE NEWS:

The measures supported drivers who were forced to drive into work during lockdown, when they would have used another method of travel before.

Ryan Fulthorpe, motoring expert at GoCompare, said: “To reflect changes in driving behaviour as commuting and driving between different workplaces starts to pick-up, insurers have reviewed their position.

"From May, drivers who insured their car only for social, domestic or pleasure purposes, but following the pandemic now use their car to travel to work, will have to upgrade their cover.

"Following the end of insurers’ pledges to automatically extend cover during lockdown, it’s essential that drivers make sure their car insurance covers them for their new normal usage.

"If a motorist fails to declare that they drive to work, or drive as part of their work, this could invalidate their insurance and, driving without insurance carries severe penalties."

He added: “So, if you've started driving to work since the pandemic and you are unsure whether you're covered, the best thing to do is to contact your insurer immediately so your policy can be updated if necessary."