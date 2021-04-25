SCIENTISTS are saying April’s full moon will be the biggest and brightest of 2021.

Budding astronomers are being told to prepare for a glimpse of the rare Pink Moon which is set to peak on the morning of April 27.

The moon will appear in the sky each day either side for casual observers but if you want to see the rare sighting in all of its glory, this month’s supermoon will peak at 4:31am BST on April 27.

Parkdean Resorts have released a list of top tips for those hopeing to catch a glimpse of the rare Pink Moon.

The pink supermoon name is a northern Native American reference to an early-blooming wildflower. (PA)

Here is what you need to know.

What is the Super Pink Moon?

The full moon in April is nicknamed after the pink flowers which bloom at this time of the year. It is also a Supermoon because it is at its closest to Earth, making it appear bigger and brighter than usual.

Top tips to see the Pink Moon

Either wrapped up warm in the garden or admiring the night sky from a window, here are Parkdean Resort’s top tips for stargazing.

1 - Get up high!

The further up you are, the better your chance of a clear sky to see the stars, plus you'll be able to see low down to the horizon to watch the moon rise! Take a hike in your local area and explore the surroundings to find the perfect stargazing spot! The further you are away from light pollution the better chance you'll have of seeing the stars. Moons always rise in the east and set in the west - so follow this direction in your search.

2 - Turn off the lights

For those stargazing from the comfort of their homes, turning off the lights indoors can improve the visibility of the night sky, so long as you’re not afraid of the dark! Artificial light can make it harder to see stars in the sky so make sure wherever you are is as dark as possible.

3 - Choose a night with clear skies

Parkdean Resorts suggests choosing a night when clear skies are expected for the best chances of seeing the stars. Not only that, but planning the stargazing adventures for special celestial events such as the Pink Moon!

4 - Research what you’re looking at

Enhance the stargazing experience and download Star Chart free on AR enabled Apple or Android devices. Star Chart allows you to point the camera at the night sky and will tell you exactly what is up there!

5 - Use the Time and Date website for the best chance of spotting the planets!

Time and Date allows you to input your location, before generating information about when the planets are most visible! With lots of helpful information about what's in the universe, this is a great way to educate the family about the wonders of space.