A HOME in one of the most desirable locations in Newport is set to go under the hammer next week.
However, you'll need to roll your sleeves up before you move in.
The semi-detached property, in Christchurch Road, has been empty for years and is in need of renovation.
But it boasts a fantastic location, directly opposite the city's Beechwood Park.
The property, which is being sold by Paul Fosh Auctions, has a guide price of £229,000.
And the auctioneers believe it is a home that offers huge potential for perspective buyers.
Gemma Vaughan, from Paul Fosh Auctions, said: "This type of original unimproved home seldom comes on the market. It's a true gem.
"We're expecting keen interest in the property due to its size, condition, potential and brilliant location, opposite the park.
"This substantial freehold property offers a truly fantastic opportunity for someone to acquire a home in a marvellous location in Newport on Christchurch Road right opposite Beechwood Park gates.
" The four to five bedroom property requires complete renovation throughout but does offer huge potential.
"It would make an ideal family home as it is very spacious has off road parking with garage and a lovely, large rear garden."
The next Paul Fosh Auctions online sale, when this property among some eighty others will be offered for sale, starts at midday on Tuesday, April 27 and ends at 5pm on Thursday, April 29.