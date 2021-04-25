BRITS find it harder to rest easy now more than ever before and are losing out valuable rest, according to new research.

A study of 2,000 adults also found that Brits admit to 9.7 hours a day of screen time, with the TV rated as the top most-used device at 3.36 hours.

The most common things to do before bed were watch TV (55 per cent) and look through social media (37 per cent).

Of those that watch TV before bed, the most popular content consumed is movies (50 per cent) and documentaries (41 per cent), whereas those that favour social media scrolling find themselves glued to Facebook (60 per cent) and YouTube (40 per cent).

However, bad digital habits appear to do everything but aid a good night’s sleep, with 17 per cent of Brits admitting that some programmes they watch stimulate their mind before bed, and 13 per cent citing scary or thrilling shows as making it harder to sleep.

When it comes to traditional sleep-inducing techniques, 13 per cent of Brits admit to counting sheep to help them sleep, even in the digital age, though only 4 per cent say this works for them.

Ewe tube

To help the nation rest easy, Premier Inn has teamed up with the Yorkshire Shepherdess, Amanda Owen - and her flock - to launch the brand’s first-ever video streaming platform, www.Ewe.Tube, dedicated to encouraging sleep by digitally counting sheep.

Supported by Premier Inn’s resident sleep expert as a tool to help Brits get to sleep, Ewe Tube brings counting sheep into the digital age.

Jam-packed full of woolly video content, the platform includes popular movie greats including 2001: A Space Odysheep, Zooland’baa to The Queen’s Lambit.

The sleep experts promise a whole host of baarilliant content that is not only entertaining - but will actually help Brits to get the rest they need.

Amanda Owen, The Yorkshire Shepherdess said: “It is amazing to be involved in Ewe Tube, Premier Inn’s first ever video streaming platform.

“I worked with the team and my flock of sheep (including some recently born lambs!) to create some entertaining and soothing content that will hopefully remind Brits of the beauty of the UK countryside, and help them to count sheep in real life, so that they too can rest easy.”

Sleep expert Natalie Pennicotte-Collier added: “It’s brilliant that the Premier Inn team has created a new and dynamic way to help Brits sleep well after a tough past year.

“Ewe Tube enables the nation to soak up the beauty of being in nature beyond our doorsteps, and the old age classic of counting sheep, but all within the digital age we now know.

“The repetitive and soothing nature of the content, alongside my top tips, is sure to help Brits get a better night’s sleep.”

Brits need to relax more than ever

It is clear, however, that Brits find it harder to rest easy now more than ever before, with just under a third (31 per cent) admitting that they are in more need of time to relax than usual.

Over a fifth (23 per cent) stated they find being at home makes it harder to switch off, while almost a third (32%) admit their quality of sleep has suffered.

The research found that 24 per cent of Brits stated that not being able to go away has negatively impacted their sense of feeling rested, with a third (33 per cent) admitting to needing a holiday in the UK and 31 per cent needing a holiday abroad now more than ever.

Although the recent lockdown restrictions meant that many people were unable to travel and explore the UK outdoors beyond their local area, the research confirmed that 45 per cent of Brits still find that being in nature is one of their favourite ways to relax, with a further 16 per cent trying meditation or mindfulness.

Tamara Strauss, global customer director, Premier Inn, said: “We all love to get away and it’s safe to say that for many people, this year the prospect of a holiday can’t come a moment too soon, either in the UK or abroad.

“At Premier Inn, we don’t just offer a comfy bed for a great price but we encompass reassurance every step of the way from the convenience of hotels in locations across the UK and Ireland to the consistency of our famously warm welcome, the care shown by our teams as well as a great breakfast to start the day.

“This is why we have launched the brand’s first ever video streaming platform, Ewe Tube, so that Brits can truly rest easy from booking to bed.”



