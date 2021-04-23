FORMER Manchester United star Ryan Giggs has been charged with assaulting his ex-girlfriend.
Wales manager Giggs, 47, is accused of causing actual bodily harm to PR worker Kate Greville, 36, at his home in Worsley, Greater Manchester, in November.
He faces an additional charge of coercive and controlling behaviour between December 2017 and November 2020.
Giggs has also been charged with the common assault of a woman in her 20s during the same alleged incident.
