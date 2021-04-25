IN 2008 1,800 runners took part in Cwmbran's Race for Life in aid of Cancer Research UK.

Runners gathered at North and Southfields Recreation Ground in Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran to join in the fundraising event.

Their target was to run, jog or walk the 5km course aiming to raise more than £128,000.

And although the skies were grey, Cwmbran's pink ladies did not let the drizzle dampen their spirits.

Here are some archive pictures of all the fun of the race.

RACE FOR LIFE IN CWMBRAN AT NORTH AND SOUTHFIELDS RECREATION GROUND - CROWD GATHERS AT START LINE

RACE FOR LIFE IN CWMBRAN AT NORTH AND SOUTHFIELDS RECREATION GROUND - PEOPLE WARMING UP

RACE FOR LIFE IN CWMBRAN AT NORTH AND SOUTHFIELDS RECREATION GROUND - PEOPLE WARMING UP

RACE FOR LIFE IN CWMBRAN AT NORTH AND SOUTHFIELDS RECREATION GROUND - PEOPLE WARMING UP

Lianne Groves, 28, and Hayne Lerue, 27

L-R Top to bottom: Lollie Hutchison, eight, Claire Hutchison, 30, Theo Hutchison, four, baby Alexia Hutchison, four months, and Beau Lyons, 10

RACE FOR LIFE IN CWMBRAN AT NORTH AND SOUTHFIELDS RECREATION GROUND - PEOPLE WARMING UP

 