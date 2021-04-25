WE ARE lucky enough to live in a beautiful part of the country so this week we asked our camera club members to share pictures with the theme of a view.
This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook. More than 4,300 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?
View towards Abertillery. Picture: Rebecca Lee Morgan
Sunset view, from Blaenavon. Picture: Racheal O'Leary
A view of Blaina. Picture: Ian A Fewings
View from Elaine Lanie Cobb's hot tub
Through a window at Raglan Castle. Picture: Kate Thomas
The view from inside Chartist caves. Picture: Matthew John Churcher
Cwmbran Boating Lake. Picture: Sarah Davey
At The Kymin near Monmouth. Picture: Ian Agland
A view at Newport Wetlands. Picture: Sian McDermott
From the top of Beechwood Park, Newport. Picture: Mel Dowler