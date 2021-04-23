MARK Drakeford confirmed changes to the coronavirus restrictions in Wales which will allow outdoor hospitality to reopen from Monday, and gyms to reopen next week.

Among other changes, the first minister announced that from Saturday, the ‘rule of six’ will allow for up to six people from six households to meet outdoors, not including children under 11 years of age or carers from those households.

The Welsh Government has also confirmed the relaxations that will take place on Monday.

Outdoor attractions, including outdoor swimming pools, funfairs and theme parks, will be allowed to reopen, while outdoor hospitality can also resume, including at cafes, pubs and restaurants.

Organised outdoor activities for up to 30 people will be able to take place and weddings receptions can begin again outdoors for up to 30 people.

While gyms, leisure centres and fitness facilities being able to reopen from May 3, and people will be able to form extended households with one other household.

Mr Drakeford said: “The sacrifices we have made continue to show results. By us all working together and sticking to the rules, combined with our vaccination programme, mean we continue to make progress. Rates of the virus continue to fall and the public health situation is improving.

“Due to these efforts we are able confirm more easing of the restrictions from April 26 and for early May we are again able to bring forward some of our plans.”

The first minister also said it was his assessment that pubs and the like will be able to serve indoors from May 17, if progress continues to be made in terms of driving down case numbers and rates.

He was also asked whether guidance on face coverings and social distancing could be relaxed as case rates continue to fall.

Mr Drakeford said it was “difficult to anticipate to the end of the year” and guidance is kept regularly under review.

Asked about the likelihood of the need to wear masks on public transport and shops being relaxed, Mr Drakeford said the advice of the Chief Medical Officer for Wales at the moment is that the measure “should remain part of the repertoire”.

“It is still a useful part of the defences we have to keep one another safe,” he said.

“I don’t think it is sensible for me to try to peer into the looking glass right through to the end of the year.

“I think the population of Wales, which has stuck carefully to the rules, will want to go on playing their part rather than acting as if coronavirus has gone away, which of course it will not have done.”