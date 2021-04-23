TWO more arrests have been made in connection with a Kill the Bill protest in Bristol that turned violent.
Avon and Somerset Police said two men aged 23 and 25 were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder following the disturbances on March 21.
The 25-year-old was also detained on suspicion of arson in connection with a fire which damaged a mobile police station van.
He remains in custody while the other man has been released under investigation.
“A total of 44 people have now been arrested in connection with this investigation and in addition, a 14-year-old boy has also attended for a voluntary interview,” a force spokesman said.
The riot, on March 21, saw around 500 people march on Bridewell police station, set fire to police vehicles and attack the station.
A total of 44 officers were assaulted during the incident, with 39 sustaining injuries. One other officer was injured but not from an assault.
The force previously corrected a statement it issued the day after the riot, which wrongly claimed officers had suffered broken bones and one had sustained a punctured lung in the disorder.
