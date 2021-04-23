DYFED-POWYS Police were called to Charles Street in Milford Haven last Saturday afternoon, after the sudden death of a 20-year-old man.
Police were called at 1.34pm on the afternoon of Saturday, April 17, and soon arrived to the store of USA Fried Chicken on the corner of Charles Street.
Dyfed-Powys Police said that there were no suspicious circumstances, surrounding the death, but that HM Coroner had been informed.
Wales Ambulance Service said: "We attended the scene with one emergency ambulance, where we assisted colleagues from the police."