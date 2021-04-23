BEING found in possession of 10 grams of cannabis has cost a 22-year-old Saundersfoot man a total of £285.
Billy Jordan Umanee of High Street appeared before magistrates in Haverfordwest on Tuesday April 20.
He pleaded guilty to having the drug in his possession at Begelly on June 27 last year.
He was fined £166 with costs of £85 and a surcharge of £34, and a destruction order was made for the cannabis.