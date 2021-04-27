RESIDENTS in Usk had to evacuate their homes after a suspected explosive device was found in a car.

A 100-metre cordon was set up after a man reported finding a device in his car on Friday, April 23.

A Gwent Police bomb disposal team was called in and, after putting the cordon in place, confirmed the device was not live.

A spokesperson said: "At about 4.20pm on Friday afternoon, April 23, we had a report from a man that he'd found a suspicious device in his car. "He'd driven it to Monmouth police station for safe disposal.

"After speaking to the EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal), as a precaution, officers put in place a 100-metre cordon and the EOD attended and confirmed that this was not a live device and was not ignitable."

Enquiries are currently ongoing.