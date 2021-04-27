A MAN shattered a customer’s jaw and kicked another in the head when he was on the floor as violence erupted outside a pub.

Liam Drew went to help his brother when he became embroiled in a brawl at the Six in Hand in the Croesyceiliog area of Cwmbran.

The siblings fought regulars outside the pub and in its car park on a busy summer evening last August.

Much of the fracas was captured on CCTV and the footage played by prosecutor Tom Roberts.

Cardiff Crown Court heard how Liam Drew had been refused entry into the Six in Hand when he had asked to charge his mobile phone there.

His brother Christopher Drew was then involved and challenged customers to a fight as he tried to enter the pub.

Liam Drew “started off as a mediator” but joined in the violence when Christopher Drew started brawling.

Mr Roberts said: “The defendant kicked one man in the head when he was on the floor.

“There were four punches thrown and Craig Price’s jaw was broken.

“Rhys Lewis suffered bruising and swelling to the face and Alan Cadwallader soreness after he was punched to the head.”

The brothers made their escape by driving off in a car.

Liam Drew, 25, of Nether Court, Greenmeadow, Cwmbran, pleaded guilty to affray.

The offence was committed on August 8, 2020.

The court was told Christopher Drew was jailed at an earlier hearing for eight weeks for public disorder.

Liam Drew, Mr Roberts said, had 17 previous convictions for 29 offences.

Most were for dishonesty but he had one public disorder conviction on his record.

Scott Bowen, mitigating, told the court: “The defendant acted out of a misguided sense of loyalty.

“He saw his brother being assaulted and he accepts a loss of control.”

His barrister added that Liam Drew had served “a number of custodial sentences” in the past.

Mr Bowen said: “He is almost institutionalised.

“I don’t mean this to be flippant, but the defendant is not fearful of a custodial sentence.

“It offers him some stability.”

The judge, Recorder Bilal Siddique, told Liam Drew: “You became involved out of some misplaced sense of loyalty but what you did was wrong.

“It was unacceptable behaviour. You kicked one man in the head.

“One of your victims suffered a broken jaw.”

The defendant was jailed for 16 months, suspended for two years, and ordered to complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

He must pay Mr Price £260 in compensation and a victim surcharge.

Recorder Siddique said he was suspending the sentence because there was a “realistic prospect of rehabilitation”.

Before the defendant left the dock, the judge said to him: “Do you understand how lucky you have been?”